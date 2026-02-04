Yeumbeul Sud: The “Mour Say Thieur” association has already veiled more than 5,000 young girls

Since 2016, a citizen initiative led by committed volunteers has been working in Yeumbeul Sud to promote the Islamic veil and the religious education of young girls. Through an operation called “Mour Say Thieur”, more than 5,000 beneficiaries received free veils, accompanied by educational and social monitoring on a national scale.

The “Mou Say Thieur” operation was born in the Dakar suburbs. precisely in Yeumbeul Sud, on the initiative of Elhadj Madior Mbaye, professional tiler. Driven by a spirit of solidarity. the latter had the habit of offering veils every week to young girls in his neighborhood. Wishing to expand his action, he shared his idea with his friend Ismaila Sow, an audiovisual professional, who suggested he create a Facebook page in order to better structure the initiative. This is how “Mou Say Thieur” was officially born on March 3, 2016. According to Mamadou Ndiaye, secretary general of the association, this approach is part of a context marked by a growing ignorance of Islamic teachings and a relaxation of clothing practices recommended by Islam. Faced with this reality, the initiators of the project considered it necessary to act to raise awareness and support young girls wishing to wear the Islamic veil. The association communicates mainly via social networks, where it announces its free sail distribution operations. When a beneficiary expresses interest, a visit is organized, after obtaining the agreement of parents or guardians. These trips take place every Saturday. On the ground, the handing over of the veils is systematically accompanied by reminders of Islamic precepts. In order to ensure lasting monitoring, the beneficiaries are then integrated into the association’s WhatsApp groups, of which there are 21 to date, dedicated to the deepening of religious learning. After several years of activity, the results are considered generally satisfactory. “By the grace of Allah, more than 5,000 girls have been veiled thanks to our structure,” rejoices Mamadou Ndiaye. However, he recognizes that the association faces many difficulties, notably the lack of financial means, which limits its expansion on a national scale, as well as the challenges linked to monitoring beneficiaries and carrying out large-scale projects.

Despite these obstacles, the ambitions of “Mour Say Thieur” remain important. The association plans to create a television channel broadcasting on TNT, as well as the construction of a head office to house a daara. Indeed, its actions revolve around two main components: education and social. In this latter context, the association provides support to sick women, carries out drilling in remote areas and carries out various humanitarian actions. The establishment of a head office therefore appears to be a priority, as does the acquisition of a bus intended to facilitate the movement of teams in the field. Mamadou Ndiaye would like to finally point out that “Mour Say Thieur” is an association legally recognized by the State of Senegal and has an official receipt, allowing it to carry out its activities in complete legality and legitimacy.

A. NDIAYE