NBA: James Harden traded to Cleveland!

As the transfer deadline approaches this winter (trade deadline) on February 5, 2026, a new movement is taking place in the NBA: the departure of James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers. The point guard and/or guard joins Cleveland.

Arriving at the Clippers in 2023, James Harden will experience a 5th NBA franchise. After Oklahoma, Houston, Philadelphia and the Clippers, “the bearded one” arrives in Cleveland. He was traded for Darius Garland and a 2nd round draft pick.

Harden, 36 and the 2018 MVP, is averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists per game this season. With the Cavaliers, he will form a formidable trio with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, who was voted best defender in the NBA last season, with the ambition of seeking the title, which he has never won yet.

OBN