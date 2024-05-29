Xi Jinping welcomes Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to Beijing

On the occasion of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was received with great fanfare by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi traveled to Beijing for an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the eve of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. An impressive welcome ceremony took place in front of the immense People's Palace. The two leaders then began discussions aimed at strengthening ties between their respective countries.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a series of cooperation agreements under the Belt and Road Initiative, affecting key sectors such as science and technology, trade and investment.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian president participates in the opening session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. This event also brings together the leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia and the secretary general of the Arab League. This forum represents an important platform to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

Xi Jinping also plans to hold talks with these four Arab heads of state to exchange views and deepen China-Arab cooperation. These meetings should make it possible to strengthen partnerships in various areas, from regional security to economic cooperation, including global issues such as climate change and sustainable development.