South Africa: a legislative election under the sign of change

South Africans go to the polls today for parliamentary elections. Nearly 28 million voters are called to vote to elect the 400 deputies of the National Assembly, who will then designate the next President of the Republic.

Polling stations opened early on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of voters across the country. Since Monday, people with reduced mobility have been able to vote in advance. Today, queues are getting longer in South African towns for this very decisive vote for the country's political issues.

The ANC, in power since the end of apartheid in 1994, is facing a period of turbulence. The party is undermined by persistent allegations of corruption and internal divisions that have undermined its credibility with the electorate. These problems, combined with a youth unemployment rate reaching 59%, have fueled a growing sense of discontent. Many South Africans are yearning for a change of direction and concrete solutions to revitalize the economy and improve living conditions.

For the ANC, these elections represent a major challenge. A loss of majority would mean not only a political reorganization, but also a potential challenge to its leadership. Opposition parties, such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), hope to capitalize on widespread discontent to gain ground and influence the formation of the next government.