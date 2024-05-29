CDM 2026 (Q): the list of Tunisia against Equatorial Guinea and Namibia

Tunisia coach Montassar Louhichi unveiled this Wednesday the list of 26 players called up for matches against Equatorial Guinea and Namibia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Tunisia will play two matches next June, counting for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Carthage Eagles will face Equatorial Guinea on June 5 in Tunis and Namibia on June 9 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Two matches counting for the third and fourth days of the qualifying phases.

For these two matches, coach Montassar Louhichi published a group of 26 players this Wednesday. A list with the usual executives and three new faces who join the den: the central midfielder of Esperance de Tunis Ghailane Chaâlali, the right winger of Etoile du Sahel Raki Aouani and Wajdi Sahli the left winger of FK Sutjeska Nikšić .

The list of Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dhamen, Béchir Ben Said, Amanallah Memmiche

Defenders: Yan Valery Hamza Mathlouthi, Montassar Talbi, Ala Ghram, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mortadha Ben Ouannas, Oussama Haddadi, Ali Abdi

Midfielders and attackers: Elyès Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Moataz Zaddem, Hamza Rfia, Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, Ghaylene Chaalali, Elias Saad, Seifeddine Jaziri, Elias Achouri, Seifallah Ltaief, Wouajdi Sahli and Raki Aouani.