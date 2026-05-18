Cattle theft: With 1,062 heads stolen in 2025, pastoralism threatened with disappearance

The Association for the protection of animal production and the fight against livestock theft in Senegal (Appal Vb Senegal) warned, this Friday, May 15, 2026, of the great threat posed by livestock theft. In a statement read by Ndongo Fall, president of the association, Appal Vb Senegal notes that “if adequate measures are not taken and implemented, livestock theft risks having a lasting and negative impact on pastoral and rural activity”.

The victimized breeders shared the statistics published by the National Gendarmerie, which reveal that 62% of offenses committed during the year 2025 concern livestock theft. During this year 2025 alone, the cumulative number of stolen livestock amounts to 1,062 head.

It also appears, according to a comparative study, that the regions of Thiès, Diourbel, Kaffrine, Louga and Saint-Louis are the most affected by the scourge.