Xi Jinping sends Spring Festival greetings to the military February 12, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reviewed the combat readiness and ongoing operations of the armed forces and extended Spring Festival greetings to all the country’s military personnel via video link from Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extended sincere greetings to the military personnel of the People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force, civilian personnel assigned to the army, as well as members of the reserve forces and militia, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

The Spring Festival falls on February 17 this year.

Xi spoke via video link with nine units from different branches of the army and armed police, and congratulated them for their strong performance in their respective duties.

Calling the past year extremely unusual and extraordinary, Xi said the people’s armed forces have advanced in-depth political rectification, effectively dealt with various risks and challenges, and undergone “a revolutionary test” in the fight against corruption.

“Officers and soldiers of all armed forces, especially those at the grassroots level, have been loyal to the Party, performed their duty loyally and proved themselves competent and trustworthy,” Xi said.

“Maintaining combat readiness during the holiday is a fine tradition of our armed forces,” Xi noted, urging the military to remain vigilant and safeguard both national peace and the well-being of the people.

(Source: Xinhua / Photo: CMG)