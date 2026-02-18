Port strategy, social climate and YOG 2026: other files examined by the Council of Ministers

During the Council of Ministers on February 11, 2026, several Government ministers also presented sectoral communications, reflecting the diversity of the projects underway.

The Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy presented the broad outlines of Senegal’s National Port Strategy. This roadmap aims to strengthen the competitiveness of port infrastructure, improve maritime logistics and sustainably position the country as a strategic hub in West Africa. The challenge is to optimize the port value chain, increase reception capacities and modernize the governance of the sector.

Two bills on factoring and leasing

For his part, the Minister of the Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform took stock of the national social climate. He presented the progress of the processing of union grievances, in a dynamic of dialogue and appeasement, highlighting the efforts made to progressively respond to the demands of the social partners.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, for his part, addressed the governance and organization of the security service for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026. This involves ensuring effective coordination of security measures in order to guarantee the smooth running of this global event.

Finally, in terms of legislative and regulatory texts, the Council examined and adopted two bills: one relating to the factoring activity, the other to leasing. These reforms aim to diversify business financing instruments, facilitate access to credit and support productive investment.

CG DIOP