World of 2025 clubs: the 4 hats for the draw

FIFA has unveiled the four hats for the draw for the group’s group of the 2025 World Cup. The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13.

The new version of the FIFA club World Cup, the 2025 edition will be held this summer is fast approaching. While the draw will be held this Thursday, the Faã® Mondial football body has just unveiled the four hats for the distribution.

And unsurprisingly, the European giants are grabbing the pot 1. This is the case with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG. Brazilian clubs, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense, and Argentinian, River Plate, also sit at this table.

Accustomed to this tournament, African teams are also in the running for the trophy, with four selected training courses. Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca appear in Pot 3 while Esperance Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns occupy hat 4. As a reminder, each team will draw lots of each of the four pots.

The four hats:

Hats 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense.

Hats off 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Salzburg.

Hat 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Cf Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Botafogo.

Hats off 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Aïn, Espérance Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Cf Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami.