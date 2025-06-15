World 2026 (Q): Equatorial Guinea triumphs over Malawi

Equatorial Guinea managed to relaunch itself in group H of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by beating Malawi 1-0 on Monday, on the fourth day.

The Equato-Guineans had to fight to the end to overcome a solid and determined Malawi team. The first 15 minutes of the meeting set the tone for this intense afternoon for the flames. With high pressing and effective ball recovery in the opposing half of the field, the Nzalang Nacional has perfectly unrolled its game plan, multiplying rapid attacks.

The Malawites, who came to try to compete with Equatorial Guinea, quickly had to review their strategy. Patrick Mabedi’s men fell back into defense to counter the assaults of the locals, while trying to launch counterattacks. Despite these efforts, the first half ended on a zero score of 0-0.

Upon returning from the locker room, Malawi returned with better intentions and obtained a free kick in the 55th minute. However, Lloyd Aaron’s strike was well captured by goalkeeper Lazaro Ngua, preventing visitors from taking the advantage.

Patience pays for equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea continued to put pressure on the opposing goals, obtaining a new free kick in the 66th minute, without however finding the net. The relief finally intervened in the 81st minute thanks to a realization by Iban Salvador Edu, following a decisive pass from Jannick Buyla. This advance was maintained until the final whistle, ensuring a 1-0 victory for the Nzalang Nacional.

This victory allows Equatorial Guinea to revive in the race, although the team remains fifth with 3 points, just behind the Malawi, which occupies fourth place with 6 points. The path to qualification is still long, but this victory gives hope to the Equato-Guineans for the next games.