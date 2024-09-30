World Futsal 2024: Morocco eliminated by Brazil in the quarter, no more African representatives

Morocco is eliminated from the 2024 Futsal World Cup which takes place in Uzbekistan after its defeat against Brazil (1-3) on Sunday.

Africa will not be in the semi-finals of the 2024 Futsal World Cup which is taking place in Uzbekistan. The sole representative of the continent still in the running, Morocco failed to reach the last four after its defeat against Brazil on Sunday. Against the Auriverdes in a hard-fought match, the Atlas Lions lost with a score of 3-1.

Weakened by absences, the Moroccans did not present themselves as expiatory victims against the best selection in the world. On the contrary, the nationals showed great combativeness and diligence against the Seleçao who won by experience.

Morocco therefore leaves the tournament and takes with it the last African hopes of winning the trophy for the first time in the history of the continent. As a reminder, in the group stage, the Atlas Lions beat Tajikistan (4-2) and Panama (6-3), before losing to Portugal (1-4). They beat Iran (4th in the FIFA futsal world rankings) in the round of 16 with a score of 4-3.