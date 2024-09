Cameroon: actress Mami Ton taken to her final resting place (photo)

The Cameroonian actress, Mami Ton was buried this Saturday, September 28, 2024 in Fokoue (Lan-luom), in western Cameroon.

Died on Wednesday September 4 following a hemorrhagic stroke, after several weeks in a coma, the Cameroonian actress Mami Ton, whose real name was Céline Orgelle Kentsop, was taken to her final resting place on Saturday September 28, 2024.

After a series of tributes and prayer vigils started on Thursday September 26, 2024 in Douala, Mami Ton was buried on Saturday September 28, 2024 in family privacy in Fokoue (Lan-luom), her native village.