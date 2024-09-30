Samuel Eto’o-Marc Brys conflict: Patrick Mboma gives his point of view

In the columns of Afrik-Foot, Patrick Mboma also spoke out on the conflict between Samuel Eto’o and the Cameroon coach, Marc Brys. And the former Indomitable Lions striker tried to explain the withdrawal of the ex-glories in the resolution of this crisis.

If things have calmed down a little between the two men in recent weeks, the standoff between Samuel Eto’o and Marc Brys could resume with a vengeance. Next October, the Indomitable Lions will compete in the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. An opportunity for each camp to once again pull the sheet on their side as was the case during the last gathering in September, to the great dismay of the players.

A situation which does not honor Cameroonian football, which has become the laughing stock of the world. Witness to this “cold war”, Patrick Mboma finally spoke out on this standoff which is tearing the Cameroonian selection apart. In an exclusive interview given to Afrik-Foot, the former Indomitable Lions striker gave his opinion on the non-mediation of former glories in resolving this situation.

“In this specific case, there is a boss and another person who must consider that they have a subordinate relationship and he does not want to consider it. There is a form of rebellion because this character feels protected even though he is getting into a squabble that shouldn’t even be happening. We had to define for a long time in which corridor everyone should move“, estimated the consultant.

“ Well, we understood that there are people who encroach on the tasks of others. The idea of ​​mediation is not far-fetched, but why didn’t it exist? Maybe we didn’t think about it. To date, things have faded, let’s see what happens, even if I believe that problems will appear in the coming hours.he added.

A double confrontation against Kenya

As a reminder, Cameroon will face Kenya in a double confrontation on October 11 and 14. Second in group J behind the Harambee Stars, the Indomitable Lions would take the leadership position in the event of a victory against the Kenyans.