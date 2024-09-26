World Futsal 2024: Morocco ejects Iran and reaches the quarter-finals

Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Futsal World Cup after its victory against Iran (4-3) this Thursday.

The only African representative still in the running, Morocco will compete in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Futsal World Cup which is taking place in Uzbekistan. The indoor Lions booked their ticket to the next round after their victory against Iran.

Opposed this Thursday to the Iranian team in a match counting for the round of 16, the Cherifian team won with a score of 4-3. Getting off to a bad start, with the Moroccans quickly trailing on a goal from Derakhshani (4th), the North African team will regain the advantage before the break. Khalid Bouzid (7th), Rafieipour (CSC, 11′), El Mesrar (17′) and El Fenni (20′) indeed allow Morocco to return to the locker room with a 4-1 on the scoreboard.

Back from the break, Iran will throw all its forces into battle. A strategy which almost succeeded, with the reductions in the score by Tayebi (21′) and Oladghobad (22′). But that was without counting on the resilience of the opposing team who held back in their own half to maintain their meager advantage until the end of the match. Final score: 4-3. In the semi-final, Morocco will face Brazil on Sunday.