CHAN 2024: after Algeria, Gabon withdraws from the competition

Expected for the final phase of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, which will take place in East Africa, Gabon will not participate in the competition, FEGAFOOT announced this Thursday.

After Algeria, which decided to focus on training young people, it is Gabon’s turn to give up participating in the African Nations Championship. In a press release this Thursday, FEGAFOOT announced its withdrawal from the competition for sporting reasons. In its note, the Gabonese Football Federation justified its decision by the non-organization of elite championships for two years.

Initially announced to resume this season, the championship has still not launched. This has forced the sports authorities to postpone the participation of the national A’ team in the CHAN qualifications while waiting for the elite domestic competitions to resume in accordance with the rules.

As a reminder, the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a CAF competition, reserved for local players playing in their national championships. The tournament will take place in February 2025 and co-organized by the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio. The last edition of the CHAN was won by Senegal against Algeria (0-0, 5-4 on penalties) in the final played on February 4 at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Baraki (Algiers).