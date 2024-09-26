CAN 2025 (Q): the complete program for the third day

The CAN 2025 qualifiers resume next October, with the matches on the third day. Discover the shocks on the program.

A few more weeks and the national selections will return to the field. Competing for the final phase of CAN 2025, the teams will play the third day of matches next October. A decisive round for several teams looking for victory to relaunch their campaign.

Victorious during the first two days, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Tunisia or even Egypt can secure their qualification in the event of a third success in a row. Others, on the other hand, like Guinea, must take the three points of victory so as not to see their chance of qualifying for the final phase diminish further.

The complete program of matches for the third day of the qualifiers for CAN Morocco 2025:

Thursday October 10, 2024:

Cape Verde vs Botswana – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Benin vs Rwanda – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Algeria vs Togo – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Burkina Faso vs Burundi – 7:00 p.m. GMT

Friday October 11, 2024

Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia – 1:00 p.m. GMT

Madagascar vs Gambia – 2:00 p.m. GMT

Egypt vs Mauritania – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Nigeria vs Libya – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Ghana vs Sudan – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Guinea vs Ethiopia – 4:00 p.m. GMT

Angola vs Niger – 7:00 p.m. GMT

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone – 7:00 p.m. GMT

Mali vs Guinea Bissau – 7:00 p.m. GMT

Senegal vs Malawi – 7:00 p.m. GMT