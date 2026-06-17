World Cup 2026: when blood ties come to American lawns

That’s it! It’s June 11, 2026, and it’s the big kickoff of an unprecedented 48-team World Cup, co-organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada (from June 11 to July 19), an unusual angle is worth the detour: that of siblings. No less than 14 footballers will experience the North American adventure at the same time as a member of their family. Some under the same jersey, others as declared enemies. Overview.

Duos united under the same colors

The most emblematic of the fraternal associations of this World Cup is undoubtedly that of the Hernandez brothers. Lucas (PSG) and Théo (Al-Hilal) will both defend the blue jersey of the France team under the direction of Didier Deschamps. Two defenders with complementary profiles, who could find themselves together on the field against Senegal, Norway or even Iraq.

On the Dutch side, the Timber duo should have shined: Quinten (OM) and Jurriën (Arsenal) were both initially called up by the Dutch coach. But a season marked by physical problems forced Jurriën to withdraw at the start of the week, depriving the public of a family remake in orange.

Two other pairs will also play under the same flag. In Cape Verde, Laros (Puskás Akadémia FC) and Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets Razgrad), born in the Netherlands but having chosen to represent the Blue Sharks, aim to make a name for themselves in group H. And in Curaçao, Leandro (Iğdır FK) and Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam) will try to create a surprise in a group E dominated by Germany and the Coast of ivory.

When blood divides more than it unites

But the most spicy dimension of this World Cup remains that of the opposing siblings. Guéla Doué will wear the Ivorian jersey with Strasbourg at the head of the gondola, while his brother Désiré, the nugget of PSG, will be in the Blues jersey. The two brothers have already faced each other in a friendly match where the Alsatian defender was decisive, a foretaste of a possible duel on the big world stage.

Same scenario with the Williamses. Iñaki and Nico play side by side all season at Athletic Club Bilbao, but this summer, their paths separate: one will defend the colors of Ghana, the other those of Spain, reigning European champion and big favorite of the tournament. A fratricidal shock with high drama potential.

Finally, the last rivalry to watch: Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC) will appear in group L with Ghana, while his brother Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), seasoned center forward in the Premier League, will be in Dutch colors.

United by blood but separated by flags, these six siblings promise to add a unique flavor to an already exceptional tournament. The match within the match begins now.

Note that in the history of the World Cup, only two brothers have faced each other: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana) and Jerome Boateng (Germany) who crossed swords in 2010, then in 2014.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO