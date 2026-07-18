Journalist Abdoulaye Wade explores personal development in the light of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba July 7, 2026

Journalist and author Abdoulaye Wade publishes a new book entitled Rooting to rise: personal development at the school of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba. Published by Drouss Editions, this 104-page book offers a reflection on personal development based on the thought and spiritual heritage of the founder of Mouridism.

Through this essay, the author questions contemporary models of success, often associated with performance, speed and individualism. He opposes them with an approach based on values ​​such as intention, discipline, perseverance, detachment and the quest for meaning.

Inspired by the life and work of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, Abdoulaye Wade invites the reader to consider success as a process of inner elevation rather than an accumulation of material results. The work thus defends a conception of personal development rooted in an ethics of action, self-awareness and lasting values.

The author particularly intends this book for young people, students, professionals, entrepreneurs, educators as well as all readers looking for guidance in a context marked by urgency, dispersion and social changes.

Journalist, blogger and author, Abdoulaye Wade is interested in questions of spirituality, education, transmission, personal development and cultural roots. Currently a master’s student in English at the Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University, with this work he signs a contribution which aims to place personal development in an African and spiritual perspective.

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