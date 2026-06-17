World Cup: from Uruguay to Argentina, all the champions in history

Since 1930, the FIFA World Cup has been the supreme event in world football. Organized every four years, it has seen the greatest generations of players and has honored only eight different nations in twenty-two editions. From the Uruguayan Celeste to the exploits of Lionel Messi with Argentina, a look back at nearly a century of champions.

The pioneers: Uruguay and Italy lead the way

The first World Cup took place in 1930 in Uruguay. Supported by its public, Celeste won the first trophy in history by beating Argentina in the final. Twenty years later, Uruguay did it again during the legendary “Maracanazo”, bringing down Brazil in front of nearly 200,000 spectators in Rio de Janeiro.

Between these two Uruguayan coronations, Vittorio Pozzo’s Italy became the first nation to retain its title, winning the 1934 and 1938 editions. A feat which would remain unique until the Brazilian double in the 1960s.

The era of King Pelé and the Seleção

No nation has had as much impact on the history of the World Cup as Brazil. With five titles, the Seleção remains the most successful nation in the competition. His first coronations arrived in 1958 and 1962 with a young prodigy named Pelé. In 1970, the Brazilian team, often considered one of the greatest of all time, won a third title in Mexico.

After a long wait, Brazil returned to the top in 1994 thanks to Romário and Bebeto, then in 2002 with the Ronaldo generation, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. This fifth coronation remains to this day the last Brazilian world title.

Germany and Italy, the European giants

Behind Brazil, Germany and Italy each have four stars. The Germans built their legend with their victories in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. Their success in Brazil in 2014, punctuated by the famous 7-1 inflicted on the host country in the semi-final, remains one of the most memorable moments in the recent history of the tournament.

Italy, for its part, has experienced several golden generations. After the triumphs of the 1930s, the Squadra Azzurra won the World Cup in 1982 thanks to Paolo Rossi, then in 2006 in Berlin after a memorable final against France.

Argentina, from Maradona to Messi

Argentina has put its name on the list three times. In 1978, she won her first home title. Eight years later, Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest individual performances in history to offer the Albiceleste their second coronation in Mexico.

In 2022, in Qatar, Lionel Messi completes his legend by leading Argentina to a third star at the end of an epic final against France. For many, this victory definitively installed Messi at the top of the greatest players of all time.

Other sacred nations

Only three other teams have managed to lift the world trophy:

• England in 1966, at home;

• France in 1998 then in 2018;

• Spain in 2010 thanks to its golden generation led by Andrés Iniesta and Xavi.

The complete list of winners

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1954: West Germany

1958: Brazil

1962: Brazil

1966: England

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: Germany

1994: Brazil

1998: France

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

The most successful nations

1. Brazil: 5 titles

2. Germany: 4 titles

3. Italy: 4 titles

4. Argentina: 3 titles

5. France: 2 titles

6. Uruguay: 2 titles

7. England: 1 title

8. Spain: 1 title

In almost a century of existence, the World Cup has featured only eight countries. An extremely closed circle which testifies to the difficulty of conquering the most prestigious trophy in world football. With the 2026 edition beginning in North America, one question remains: will we witness the coronation of a ninth champion or a new triumph of a nation that has already become legendary?

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO