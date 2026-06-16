World Cup 2026: some figures to remember before kick-off

The 2026 World Cup begins this Thursday, June 11. Before the big launch, here are some statistics on the history of the World Cup with the winners, the top scorers and the record holders for participations and matches played.

FIFA has formalized the final squads of the 48 selections involved in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico. And the numbers are dizzying. A record number of 1,248 players are registered for this edition, spread over 104 matches on the program. Never before has a World Cup mobilized so many nations and so many footballers in the same competition.

Continuity and renewal

Among these 1,248 players, 357 have already played at least one World Cup, while 891 will set foot on the lawns of the premier competition for the first time. A double dynamic which perfectly illustrates the balance between the experience of the elders and the freshness of the new generation.

Generational chasm

The youngest player is the Mexican Gilberto Mora, 17 years and 240 days old at kick-off, a midfielder trained at the Xolos de Tijuana. At the other end of the spectrum, it is the Scotsman Craig Gordon, 43 years and 162 days old, who will be the oldest in the competition. Between them, more than 25 years apart. In total, 22 players will be under 20 and seven others will be over 40 from the start of the tournament. Legends for history

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are preparing to play their 6th World Cup, an absolute first in the history of the competition. A page of history that these three football monuments will write together on the same stage.

Global

The numbers show 449 different clubs, from 71 countries, with representatives from all confederations: 35 from UEFA, 14 from AFC, 8 from CONMEBOL, 7 from Concacaf, 6 from CAF and 1 from OFC. The map of world professional football is outlined in these lists.

Some teams present very contrasting profiles: Saudi Arabia and Qatar each field 25 players out of 26 playing in their national championship, while others such as Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Curaçao, DR Congo, Senegal and Uruguay have called exclusively on players based abroad.

Historical beginnings

Four nations are taking their first steps in the World Cup: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. A concrete sign that the expansion to 48 teams opens the door to football that is increasingly representative of the entire planet.

A coach in the record books

On the sidelines, Carlos Queiroz, Ghana coach, will participate in his fifth consecutive World Cup, a performance he shares only with Bora Milutinović, between 1986 and 2002.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO