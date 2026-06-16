2026 World Cup: Ibrahim Mbaye and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, the two Senegalese jewels among the youngest in the tournament

As the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Senegal can boast a remarkable distinction: two of its players are in the top 5 of the youngest participants in the tournament. Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years and 138 days) and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (18 years and 162 days) alone embody a new golden generation of Lions and their respective trajectories are nothing ordinary.

Ibrahim Mbaye, European champion at 18

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye is preparing to play his first global final phase under the orders of national coach Pape Thiaw. But his season, even before the start of the World Cup, is already historic: freshly crowned European champion with the Parisian club, he already has two Champions Leagues to his name. Exceptional longevity for a player who has not yet reached his 19th birthday.

Very moved after the official announcement of his summons, Ibrahim Mbaye reacted with sobriety full of emotion by simply publishing “Al hamdoulilah”. A few hours before the Lions’ last preparation match against Saudi Arabia, he clearly displayed Senegal’s world title ambitions, brushing aside any idea of ​​physical management and advocating 100% total commitment.

Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, the fairy tale from Gambia

The story of Bara Sapoko Ndiaye is perhaps the most romantic of the tournament. A native of Dakar, the young player had only four professional appearances to his credit before the competition, minimal statistical background, but sufficient visual and technical impact to convince the national technical staff of his immense potential.

During the warm-up match against the United States, starting unexpectedly in a particularly demanding context, the young midfielder did not seem impressed by the event, seeking to settle into the rhythm by making himself available and offering solutions in the circulation of the ball.

Continental pride

Beyond just Senegal, this duo symbolizes a broader trend: of the ten youngest players present at the 2026 World Cup, five are playing under an African flag: Senegal (2), Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. The continent has never shone so brightly for the precocity of its talents on the global stage.

For the Lions of Pape Thiaw, who will face France on June 16 in what promises to be an explosive opening shock, these two rockets already have all the promise: that of a Senegal which looks resolutely towards the future.

The top 10 youngest players at the 2026 World Cup

The age indicated is that of June 11, date of the opening match

Gilberto Mora, Mexico (17 years & 240 days)

Hugo Sochůrek, Czech Republic (18 years & 4 days)

Ibrahim MbayeSenegal (18 years & 138 days)

Hamza Abdelkarim, Egypt (18 years & 161 days)

Bara Sapoko NdiayeSenegal (18 years & 162 days)

Mladen Jurkas, Bosnia and Herzegovina (18 years & 247 days)

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Morocco (18 years & 252 days)

Kerim Alajbegović, Bosnia and Herzegovina (18 years & 263 days)

Rayan Elloumi, Tunisia (18 years & 267 days)

Lucas Herrington, Australia (18 years & 279 days)

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO