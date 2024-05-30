World Cup 2026 (Q): the program for the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifiers

Discover the calendar of matches for the June international break, dedicated in Africa to the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Africa zone. These two days will take place from June 5 to 11, 2024, marking a crucial moment in the race to qualify for the next World Cup.

With the World Cup welcoming 48 teams for the first time, nine African teams are guaranteed to participate directly. A tenth team will have the chance to qualify by participating in a play-off tournament.

The first in each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. For the teams finishing in second place, the top four will play in play-offs organized by CAF. The winner of these play-offs will then participate in another play-off, this time organized by FIFA, to try to secure a place in the world tournament.

The complete program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (time in GMT):

3rd day:

Wednesday June 5, 2024

Sierra Leone – Djibouti (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco

Togo – South Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo

Central African Republic – Chad (Group I) | 1600 | Oujda, Morocco

Namibia – Liberia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa

Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 7:00 p.m. | Rades, Tunisia

Thursday June 6, 2024

Malawi – Sao Tome and Principe (Group H) | 1300 | Lilongwe, Malawi

Guinea-Bissau – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Mauritania – Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Nouakchott, Mauritania

Libya – Mauritius (Group D) | 1600 | Tripoli, Libya

Congo – Niger (Group E) | 1600 | Kinshasa, DR Congo

Egypt – Burkina Faso (Group A) | 1900 | Cairo, Egypt

Senegal – DR Congo (Group B) | 7:00 p.m. | Diamniadio, Senegal

Benin – Rwanda (Group C) | 1900 | Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Algeria – Guinea (Group G) | 1900 | Algiers Algeria

Mali – Ghana (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Friday June 7, 2024

Zimbabwe – Lesotho (Group C) | 1300 | Johannesburg, South Africa

Mozambique – Somalia (Group G) | 1300 | Maputo, Mozambique

Kenya – Burundi (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi

Uganda – Botswana (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda

Madagascar – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa

Angola – Eswatini (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola

Nigeria – South Africa (Group C) | 7:00 p.m. | Uyo, Nigeria

Morocco – Zambia (Group E) | 7:00 p.m. | Agadir, Morocco

Ivory Coast – Gabon (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Korhogo, Ivory Coast

Saturday – June 8, 2024

Cameroon – Cape Verde (Group D) | 1:00 p.m. | Douala, Cameroon

Gambia – Seychelles (Group F) | 4:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco

4th day:

Sunday June 9, 2024

Sao Tome and Principe – Liberia (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Oudja, Morocco

Djibouti – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco

DR Congo – Togo (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo

Mauritania – Senegal (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Nouakchott, Mauritania

Namibia – Tunisia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa

Monday June 10, 2024

Somalia – Botswana (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | Maputo, Mozambique

Equatorial Guinea – Malawi (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Madagascar – Mali (Group I) | 1:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa

Guinea Bissau – Egypt (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea Bissau

Benin – Nigeria (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Uganda – Algeria (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda

Guinea – Mozambique (Group G) | 7:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco

Ghana – Central African Republic (Group I) | 7:00 p.m. | Kumasi, Ghana

Burkina Faso – Sierra Leone (Group A) | 7:00 p.m. | Bamako, Mali

Tuesday June 11, 2024

South Sudan – Sudan (Group B) | 1:00 p.m. | Juba, South Sudan

Mauritius – Eswatini (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | St. Pierre, Maurice

Zambia – Tanzania (Group E) | 1:00 p.m. | Ndola, Zambia

Kenya – Ivory Coast (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi

Lesotho – Rwanda (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Durban, South Africa

Cape Verde – Libya (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Praia, Cape Verde

South Africa – Zimbabwe (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Bloemfontein, South Africa

Congo – Morocco (Group E) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo

Chad – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Oujda, Morocco

Angola – Cameroon (Group D) | 7:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola

Gabon – Gambia (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Franceville, Gabon

Seychelles – Burundi (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco