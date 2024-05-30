2026 World Cup (Q): opponent of Benin, Rwanda has its new coach

World Cup 2026 (Q): the program for the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifiers

Discover the calendar of matches for the June international break, dedicated in Africa to the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Africa zone. These two days will take place from June 5 to 11, 2024, marking a crucial moment in the race to qualify for the next World Cup.

With the World Cup welcoming 48 teams for the first time, nine African teams are guaranteed to participate directly. A tenth team will have the chance to qualify by participating in a play-off tournament.

The first in each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. For the teams finishing in second place, the top four will play in play-offs organized by CAF. The winner of these play-offs will then participate in another play-off, this time organized by FIFA, to try to secure a place in the world tournament.

The complete program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (time in GMT):

3rd day:

Wednesday June 5, 2024

Sierra Leone – Djibouti (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
Togo – South Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo
Central African Republic – Chad (Group I) | 1600 | Oujda, Morocco
Namibia – Liberia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 7:00 p.m. | Rades, Tunisia

Thursday June 6, 2024

Malawi – Sao Tome and Principe (Group H) | 1300 | Lilongwe, Malawi
Guinea-Bissau – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Mauritania – Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Nouakchott, Mauritania
Libya – Mauritius (Group D) | 1600 | Tripoli, Libya
Congo – Niger (Group E) | 1600 | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Egypt – Burkina Faso (Group A) | 1900 | Cairo, Egypt
Senegal – DR Congo (Group B) | 7:00 p.m. | Diamniadio, Senegal
Benin – Rwanda (Group C) | 1900 | Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Algeria – Guinea (Group G) | 1900 | Algiers Algeria
Mali – Ghana (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Friday June 7, 2024

Zimbabwe – Lesotho (Group C) | 1300 | Johannesburg, South Africa
Mozambique – Somalia (Group G) | 1300 | Maputo, Mozambique
Kenya – Burundi (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi
Uganda – Botswana (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda
Madagascar – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Angola – Eswatini (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola
Nigeria – South Africa (Group C) | 7:00 p.m. | Uyo, Nigeria
Morocco – Zambia (Group E) | 7:00 p.m. | Agadir, Morocco
Ivory Coast – Gabon (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Korhogo, Ivory Coast

Saturday – June 8, 2024

Cameroon – Cape Verde (Group D) | 1:00 p.m. | Douala, Cameroon
Gambia – Seychelles (Group F) | 4:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco

4th day:

Sunday June 9, 2024

Sao Tome and Principe – Liberia (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Oudja, Morocco
Djibouti – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
DR Congo – Togo (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Mauritania – Senegal (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Nouakchott, Mauritania
Namibia – Tunisia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa

Monday June 10, 2024

Somalia – Botswana (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | Maputo, Mozambique
Equatorial Guinea – Malawi (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Madagascar – Mali (Group I) | 1:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Guinea Bissau – Egypt (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea Bissau
Benin – Nigeria (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Uganda – Algeria (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda
Guinea – Mozambique (Group G) | 7:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
Ghana – Central African Republic (Group I) | 7:00 p.m. | Kumasi, Ghana
Burkina Faso – Sierra Leone (Group A) | 7:00 p.m. | Bamako, Mali

Tuesday June 11, 2024

South Sudan – Sudan (Group B) | 1:00 p.m. | Juba, South Sudan
Mauritius – Eswatini (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | St. Pierre, Maurice
Zambia – Tanzania (Group E) | 1:00 p.m. | Ndola, Zambia
Kenya – Ivory Coast (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi
Lesotho – Rwanda (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Durban, South Africa
Cape Verde – Libya (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Praia, Cape Verde
South Africa – Zimbabwe (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Bloemfontein, South Africa
Congo – Morocco (Group E) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Chad – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Oujda, Morocco
Angola – Cameroon (Group D) | 7:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola
Gabon – Gambia (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Franceville, Gabon
Seychelles – Burundi (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco

