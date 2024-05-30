World Cup 2026 (Q): the program for the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifiers
Discover the calendar of matches for the June international break, dedicated in Africa to the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Africa zone. These two days will take place from June 5 to 11, 2024, marking a crucial moment in the race to qualify for the next World Cup.
With the World Cup welcoming 48 teams for the first time, nine African teams are guaranteed to participate directly. A tenth team will have the chance to qualify by participating in a play-off tournament.
The first in each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. For the teams finishing in second place, the top four will play in play-offs organized by CAF. The winner of these play-offs will then participate in another play-off, this time organized by FIFA, to try to secure a place in the world tournament.
The complete program of matches for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (time in GMT):
3rd day:
Wednesday June 5, 2024
Sierra Leone – Djibouti (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
Togo – South Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo
Central African Republic – Chad (Group I) | 1600 | Oujda, Morocco
Namibia – Liberia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 7:00 p.m. | Rades, Tunisia
Thursday June 6, 2024
Malawi – Sao Tome and Principe (Group H) | 1300 | Lilongwe, Malawi
Guinea-Bissau – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Mauritania – Sudan (Group B) | 1600 | Nouakchott, Mauritania
Libya – Mauritius (Group D) | 1600 | Tripoli, Libya
Congo – Niger (Group E) | 1600 | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Egypt – Burkina Faso (Group A) | 1900 | Cairo, Egypt
Senegal – DR Congo (Group B) | 7:00 p.m. | Diamniadio, Senegal
Benin – Rwanda (Group C) | 1900 | Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Algeria – Guinea (Group G) | 1900 | Algiers Algeria
Mali – Ghana (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali
Friday June 7, 2024
Zimbabwe – Lesotho (Group C) | 1300 | Johannesburg, South Africa
Mozambique – Somalia (Group G) | 1300 | Maputo, Mozambique
Kenya – Burundi (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi
Uganda – Botswana (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda
Madagascar – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Angola – Eswatini (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola
Nigeria – South Africa (Group C) | 7:00 p.m. | Uyo, Nigeria
Morocco – Zambia (Group E) | 7:00 p.m. | Agadir, Morocco
Ivory Coast – Gabon (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Korhogo, Ivory Coast
Saturday – June 8, 2024
Cameroon – Cape Verde (Group D) | 1:00 p.m. | Douala, Cameroon
Gambia – Seychelles (Group F) | 4:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco
4th day:
Sunday June 9, 2024
Sao Tome and Principe – Liberia (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Oudja, Morocco
Djibouti – Ethiopia (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
DR Congo – Togo (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Mauritania – Senegal (Group B) | 4:00 p.m. | Nouakchott, Mauritania
Namibia – Tunisia (Group H) | 4:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Monday June 10, 2024
Somalia – Botswana (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | Maputo, Mozambique
Equatorial Guinea – Malawi (Group H) | 1:00 p.m. | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Madagascar – Mali (Group I) | 1:00 p.m. | Johannesburg, South Africa
Guinea Bissau – Egypt (Group A) | 4:00 p.m. | Bissau, Guinea Bissau
Benin – Nigeria (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Uganda – Algeria (Group G) | 4:00 p.m. | Namboole, Uganda
Guinea – Mozambique (Group G) | 7:00 p.m. | El Jadida, Morocco
Ghana – Central African Republic (Group I) | 7:00 p.m. | Kumasi, Ghana
Burkina Faso – Sierra Leone (Group A) | 7:00 p.m. | Bamako, Mali
Tuesday June 11, 2024
South Sudan – Sudan (Group B) | 1:00 p.m. | Juba, South Sudan
Mauritius – Eswatini (Group G) | 1:00 p.m. | St. Pierre, Maurice
Zambia – Tanzania (Group E) | 1:00 p.m. | Ndola, Zambia
Kenya – Ivory Coast (Group F) | 1:00 p.m. | Lilongwe, Malawi
Lesotho – Rwanda (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Durban, South Africa
Cape Verde – Libya (Group D) | 4:00 p.m. | Praia, Cape Verde
South Africa – Zimbabwe (Group C) | 4:00 p.m. | Bloemfontein, South Africa
Congo – Morocco (Group E) | 4:00 p.m. | Kinshasa, DR Congo
Chad – Comoros (Group I) | 4:00 p.m. | Oujda, Morocco
Angola – Cameroon (Group D) | 7:00 p.m. | Luanda, Angola
Gabon – Gambia (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Franceville, Gabon
Seychelles – Burundi (Group F) | 7:00 p.m. | Berkane, Morocco