World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe
The coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, announced the final list of 23 Bafana Bafana players selected to play the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The rainbow team -ciel will face eternal rival Nigeria before playing against Zimbabwe in June.
For these meetings, the Belgian technician renewed the group which had reached the semi-finals at CAN 2023, but with some adjustments. New signings include Siyabonga Ngezana, SuperSport United's young talent Jayden Adams, as well as Patrick Maswanganyi and Iqraam Rayners, Stellenbosch FC's top scorer, who has had a remarkable season.
Iqraam Rayners will be accompanied in attack by Percy Tau, recent winner of the CAF Champions League this season. The return to selection of Lyle Foster is also notable. After several months of absence due to emotional or mental instability, Foster rejoined Bafana Bafana. His last match with the national team dates back to October 13, 2023.
South Africa's list against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:
Goalkeepers
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Veli Mothwa
Defenders
Sydney Mobbie
Aubrey Modiba
Siyabonga Ngezana
Thapelo Morena
Khuliso Mudau
Mothobi Mvala
Grant Kekana
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Midfielders
Teboho Mokoena
Jayden Adams
Bathusi Aubaas
Sphephelo Sithole
Attackers
Themba Zwane
Iqraam Rayners
Percy Tau
Oswin Appollis
Elias Mokwana
Relebohile Mofokeng
Patrick Maswanganyi
Lyle Foster