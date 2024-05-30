World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has called a group of 23 players for the matches of the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, announced the final list of 23 Bafana Bafana players selected to play the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The rainbow team -ciel will face eternal rival Nigeria before playing against Zimbabwe in June.

For these meetings, the Belgian technician renewed the group which had reached the semi-finals at CAN 2023, but with some adjustments. New signings include Siyabonga Ngezana, SuperSport United's young talent Jayden Adams, as well as Patrick Maswanganyi and Iqraam Rayners, Stellenbosch FC's top scorer, who has had a remarkable season.

Iqraam Rayners will be accompanied in attack by Percy Tau, recent winner of the CAF Champions League this season. The return to selection of Lyle Foster is also notable. After several months of absence due to emotional or mental instability, Foster rejoined Bafana Bafana. His last match with the national team dates back to October 13, 2023.

South Africa's list against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams

Ricardo Goss

Veli Mothwa

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie

Aubrey Modiba

Siyabonga Ngezana

Thapelo Morena

Khuliso Mudau

Mothobi Mvala

Grant Kekana

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena

Jayden Adams

Bathusi Aubaas

Sphephelo Sithole

Attackers

Themba Zwane

Iqraam Rayners

Percy Tau

Oswin Appollis

Elias Mokwana

Relebohile Mofokeng

Patrick Maswanganyi

Lyle Foster