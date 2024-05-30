CDM 2026 (Q): the list of Algeria, without Riyad Mahrez

Algeria's national coach, Vladimir Petkovic, revealed the list of Fennecs selected for the June gathering, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Riyad Mahrez is missing.

Algeria is also in the running for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup in America. The Fennecs will play two decisive matches next June. The Algerians will face Guinea and Uganda. Matches counting for the third and fourth days of the qualifying phases.

For this double meeting, coach Vladimir Petkovic called on a group of 25 players. In this list, we notice the absence of captain Riyad Mahrez. The Al Ahli striker is left out of the group, as are his compatriots Islam Slimani and Sofiane Feghouli. Author of an XXL club season, Youcef Belaïli was also not selected.

On the other hand, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Mohamed Amoura, Yacine Brahimi, Ismaël Bennacer and Saïd Benrahma are summoned, as well as Amir Sayoud who is returning to the Greens.

The list of Algeria:

Goalkeepers (3): Oussama Benbot, Anthony Mandrea, Moustapha Zeghba

Defenders (9): Rayan Aït-Nouri, Youcef Atal, Zineddine Belaid,

Chouaïb Keddad, Jaouen Hadjam, Mohamed Madani, Aïssa Mandi, Mohamed Tougaï, Kevin Guitoun

Midfield (5): Houssem Aouar, Ismaël Bennacer, Nabil Bentaleb, Ahmed Kendouci, Ramiz Zerrouki

Attackers (8): Saïd Benrahma, Mohamed Amoura, Monsef Bakrar, Yassine Benzia, Baghdad Bounedjah, Yacine Brahimi, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj-Moussa.