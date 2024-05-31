Cameroon: Marc Brys reacts to Samuel Eto'o's apology

The Belgian technician, Marc Brys, reacted to the excuses of the president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto'o, who rehabilitated the former Red Devil in his functions as national coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Suspended after his heated exchange with Samuel Eto'o last Tuesday, Marc Brys will finally lead the Indomitable Lions to the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in June. The Belgian technician was rehabilitated in his duties this Thursday.

At the headquarters of the Cameroonian football federation, the president of Fecafoot apologized to the former Red Devil for his comments made during the big altercation between the two men at the start of the week.

A speech which reassured Marc Brys, now focused on his essential missions, namely to qualify the Indomitable Lions for the next World Cup. “ Mr. President, thank you very much for your words. It is much appreciated. We had a very good interview, I can say that. And that's completely normal because we have the same goal. This is the most important for millions of Cameroonians. This puts a little strain on our work. If we come together, the work will be less difficult. We have less than 2 weeks until the match. We will do everything, we need all the experiences to succeed. This is not the job of one or two people. It's group work. We will look for the best ways to get there“, declared the Belgian.

So all’s well that ends well. The coach and his staff (appointed by the Minister of Sports to the detriment of Samuel Eto'o who emerges empty-handed from this standoff) will be able to concentrate on the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions will face Cape Town -Green and Angola, June 8 and 11.