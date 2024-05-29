World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Morocco against Zambia and Congo

Morocco coach Walid Regragui called on a group of 27 players to challenge Zambia (June 7 in Agadir) and Congo (June 11 in Kinshasa), as part of the 3rd and 4th day of the Cup qualifiers. of the world 2026.

Semi-finalist of the last edition in Qatar, Morocco is also in the race for the 2026 World Cup in America. The Atlas Lions will face Zambia (June 7 in Agadir) and Congo (June 11 in Kinshasa), as part of the 3rd and 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For these two matches, the national coach, Walid Regragui, called an extended group of 27 players. In this list, we note the return of central defender Romain Saiss (34 years old, 82 caps and 3 goals), absent during the March gathering. Midfielder Ismael Saibari (23) and right-back Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga) are also selected.

Executives Hakimi, Ziyech, Bounou and the prolific El Kaabi. Youssef Lekhedim are also on the list. After two days, Morocco leads Group E with three points, tied with Zambia.

The list of Morocco