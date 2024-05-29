PL: Manchester United wins the FA Cup against Manchester City

Manchester United won their 13th FA Cup after their victory against Manchester City (2-1) this Saturday in the final. A valuable victory for the Red Devils who qualify for the next Europa League.

In an FA Cup final full of twists and turns, Manchester United surprised Manchester City by winning 2-1 at Wembley this Saturday. Thanks to a controlled first half and heroic defense in the second half, the Red Devils won their 13th coronation in this competition.

Manchester United quickly took the lead in this meeting thanks to their efficiency on the counterattack. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute, taking advantage of a disagreement between defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to score the first goal. Nine minutes later, Mainoo doubled the lead after a superb assist from Bruno Fernandes, making it 2-0 before the break.

Returning from the locker room, the Citizens intensified their pressure, desperate to come back to the score. Despite their efforts, they lacked realism in front of goal. Erling Haaland saw his attempt hit the crossbar, while Julian Alvarez missed two clear-cut chances.

In the 87th minute, Jeremy Doku reduced the lead for City, capitalizing on an error by goalkeeper André Onana. The goal briefly reignited the suspense, but Manchester United held on until the final whistle, sealing their victory.

This success in the FA Cup allows Manchester United to qualify for the Europa League next season. This is probably the last trophy won under the leadership of manager Erik ten Hag, who will leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.