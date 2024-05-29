CDM 2026 (Q): before Benin-Rwanda, 3 Amavubi leave the gathering

Rwanda coach Frank Spittler has parted ways with three players for the rest of his team's preparation, while the Amavubi will compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next June.

Like other teams on the continent, Rwanda will compete next June in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone. The Amavubi will face Benin and Lesotho on the 6th and 11th of next month.

For these two matches, coach Frank Spittler called on an expanded group of 37 players. But some of them won't stay in camp long. After a week of training, Frank Spittler seems not to have been sufficiently convinced of the involvement of three players and released them from the group on Monday.

“Some players were released from retirement from the #Wolves national team so the coach could continue to entertain and others continued to arrive in preparation for the #2026WCQ matches », Indicates the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) on its official X account.

The three players affected are goalkeeper Patience Niyongira, defender Samuel Nsengiyunva and midfielder Simeon Iradukunda. As a reminder, Rwanda will face Benin at the Stade Félix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on June 6 before facing Lesotho at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on June 11.