The national coach of Madagascar, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, unveiled this Friday the list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Madagascar will also play the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone next June. The Bareas will host the Comoros on June 7 and Mali four days later at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in South Africa. This is due to the non-approval by CAF and FIFA of Malagasy stadiums.

For these two matches, the national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, called on a group of 25 players. In the list, we find the Malagasy striker Loïc Lapoussin who plays for Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. His compatriots Julien Pontgerard from Stade Brestois and Tamby Florent from AJ Auxerre are also there. Lacking playing time in his club, central defender Berajo is left out of this group, which also includes new players.

Here is the official list of Madagascar against Comoros and Mali:

Goalkeepers

Rakotoasimbola Zakanirina

Brass Sony Patrick

Guards Teva Pierre Serge

Defenders

Demoleon Louis Sébastien

Metanire Romain Anthony

Thomas Fountain

Boyer Fabien

Tremoulet Sandro Dennis

Fortun Titouan Safidy

Rabemanantsoa Rado Niaina

Andriantiana Nomena

Midfielders

Manoelantsoa Ando Nampoina

Raveloson Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo

Fashion designer Clement Yves Michel

Amada Ibrahim

Andriamanjato T. Rojolalaina

Rakotondjrajoa Andy Nantemaina

Attackers

Chick Loic Andre Terry

Randriatsiferana Tokinantenaina Oliver

Randrianantenaina Arnaud

Hakim Abdallah

Adekalom Noah Tamby Florent

Randrianarijoana Tendry Mataniah

Randriamahitsinoro Charles Carolus

Julien Pontgerard