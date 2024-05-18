World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Madagascar against the Comoros and Mali
The national coach of Madagascar, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, unveiled this Friday the list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Madagascar will also play the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone next June. The Bareas will host the Comoros on June 7 and Mali four days later at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in South Africa. This is due to the non-approval by CAF and FIFA of Malagasy stadiums.
For these two matches, the national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, called on a group of 25 players. In the list, we find the Malagasy striker Loïc Lapoussin who plays for Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. His compatriots Julien Pontgerard from Stade Brestois and Tamby Florent from AJ Auxerre are also there. Lacking playing time in his club, central defender Berajo is left out of this group, which also includes new players.
Here is the official list of Madagascar against Comoros and Mali:
Goalkeepers
Rakotoasimbola Zakanirina
Brass Sony Patrick
Guards Teva Pierre Serge
Defenders
Demoleon Louis Sébastien
Metanire Romain Anthony
Thomas Fountain
Boyer Fabien
Tremoulet Sandro Dennis
Fortun Titouan Safidy
Rabemanantsoa Rado Niaina
Andriantiana Nomena
Midfielders
Manoelantsoa Ando Nampoina
Raveloson Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo
Fashion designer Clement Yves Michel
Amada Ibrahim
Andriamanjato T. Rojolalaina
Rakotondjrajoa Andy Nantemaina
Attackers
Chick Loic Andre Terry
Randriatsiferana Tokinantenaina Oliver
Randrianantenaina Arnaud
Hakim Abdallah
Adekalom Noah Tamby Florent
Randrianarijoana Tendry Mataniah
Randriamahitsinoro Charles Carolus
Julien Pontgerard