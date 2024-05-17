Tunisia: several injured in clashes between migrants

Several sub-Saharan migrants were injured during clashes that occurred Wednesday evening in Sfax, in the south of Tunisia. Local authorities confirm that the situation is under control despite a precarious calm.

Clashes broke out between sub-Saharan migrants in the Al-Hamaizia neighborhood, located in the Sfax governorate, southern Tunisia, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Local media reported that several people were injured and had to be transferred to the Habib Bourguiba University Hospital Center in Sfax to receive care. However, the precise reasons for this violence have not been detailed.

The first delegate responsible for managing the affairs of the governorate of Sfax, Mohamed Ennafti Qadouda, affirmed that the situation is currently under control thanks to a strong security presence on site. “The situation is currently under control and is characterized by cautious calm, given the security presence on site,” he said, suggesting that reinforcements had been deployed to maintain order.

Ennafti Qadouda also mentioned that arrests had taken place among the migrants involved in the clashes, and that investigations had been opened to determine the exact causes of this violence. He recalled that this type of clashes between sub-Saharan migrants was not a first in the region.

The Sfax region, in particular, is often a transit point for many migrants on their way to Europe, which regularly gives rise to tensions and confrontations.