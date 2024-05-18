DRC: at least 20 dead in the sinking of a boat on Lake Albert

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the sinking of a boat on Lake Albert caused the death of at least 20 people and the loss of more than five tons of goods on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

According to local media, at least 20 people drowned and more than five tonnes of goods were swallowed up by water, following the sinking of a boat on Lake Albert. The Civil Protection service in Ituri attributed the incident to the violent winds that have been blowing on the lake since last April, according to a report from Radio Okapi, the UN radio station in the DRC.

Robert Ndjalonga, Civil Protection coordinator, expressed concerns about the perilous conditions affecting lake transport and fishing activities on Lake Albert. “This situation affects lake transport and fishing activities which are carried out with a lot of risk,” he said.

Faced with this tragedy, Ndjalonga recommended security measures to prevent future loss of life and material damage. He urged fishermen, transporters and passengers to wear life jackets and reduce their activities on the lake, particularly during periods of strong winds.

Lake Albert, one of the great African lakes, is often used for freight transport and fishing activities. However, unstable weather conditions and often inadequate infrastructure increase risks for those who navigate its waters.