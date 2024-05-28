World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Egypt against Burkina Faso, with Mohamed Salah

Egypt's national coach, Hossam Hassan, revealed his list of players selected for the June gathering, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Mohamed Salah returns to the group.

Left out of the March gathering, Mohamed Salah will play the next international break with Egypt. The Pharaohs will be regrouping next June, as part of the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For this double meeting, the national coach, Hossam Hassan, called a group of 25 players, with of course the Liverpool winger. The executives are also retained, like Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mostafa Mohamed have also been summoned, as have Mohamed El Shennawy and Zizo, returning from injury.

Housed in group A, Egypt is leader of its group with 6 points in two outings. The Pharaohs will face Burkina Faso on June 6 in Cairo, and Guinea-Bissau on June 11 in Bissau, during the 3rd and 4th days.

The list of Egypt: