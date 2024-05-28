Charlotte Dipanda on the verge of divorce? The singer no longer wears her wedding ring. The remark was made in a photo published by Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda herself on her Facebook page.

Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda no longer wears her wedding ring. This remark was made a few days after the controversy over the weight loss of singer Charlotte Dipanda. If for her fans, she could well have a health or family problem, the singer clarified that she has opted for a diet.

“My new figure isn't that important. We do not care. This is a non-event. I'm not sick, don't worry. In reality, I had a few extra kilos… And it's difficult to lose 1 kilo for people who are trying to lose weight, “ explained the singer in an interview with CRTV, a Cameroonian channel.

The day after this declaration, the singer appeared without her wedding ring as shown in the images below. Is her relationship on the verge of divorce? Is singer Charlotte Dipanda on the verge of depression?

As a reminder, Charlotte Dipanda married Fernand Lopez a year ago in France after their traditional marriage in Cameroon.

The singer of the hit song “Coucou”, officially married in April 2023 with Fernand Lopez, former MMA fighter and now trainer.

