Benin-Rwanda: several Cheetahs already in Abidjan

Several Beninese internationals have already joined Abidjan in Ivory Coast as part of the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Several meetings will be held next week across African fields, counting for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Also in the race for the final phase, Benin will cross crampons with Rwanda and Nigeria, the June 6 and 10.

Several Beninese internationals are already in Abidjan in Ivory Coast as a prelude to these matches, the preparation course of which started on Monday. They are Saturnin Allagbé, Dandjinou, Dossou, Olaitan, Sankamao, Moumini, Fassinou, Prince Ricardo Dossou, Sankamao and Abdul Karim Rahman. The group carried out its first training session on the lawn of the Sofitel Ivoire, under the leadership of coach Gernot Rohr. The rest of the gang should join the gathering this Tuesday or Wednesday.

Last in its group with a single point, beaten by South Africa (1-2) and hung by Lesotho (0-0) during the first two days, Benin no longer has room for error. The Cheetahs must take the six points from victory against the Amavubi and Super Eagles to move up the rankings and get closer to their first qualification for the final phase of the world competition.