World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Benin against Rwanda and Nigeria

The coach of the Cheetahs of Benin, Gernot Rohr, published this Saturday, May 25, his list of players called up for the matches against Rwanda and Nigeria next June, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers .

Like other African countries, Benin will return to the pitch next June. The Cheetahs will face Rwanda and Nigeria as part of the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Decisive matches for the Beninese who must take the six points of victory to get closer to qualifying for the phase final.

As a prelude to this double confrontation, the coach of the Guépards, Gernot Rohr, published this Saturday the list of players selected. The Franco-German technician called on a group of 25 Cheetahs, with the usual executives and a few new faces.

The List of Benin against Rwanda and Nigeria: