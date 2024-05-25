World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria's list against South Africa and Benin

Nigeria's new coach, George Finidi, has revealed his list of players selected for the matches against South Africa and Benin in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerians will challenge Bafana Bafana on June 7 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo. Three days later, the West African giant will travel to the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny to cross crampons with the Cheépards of Benin.

For these two matches, George Finidi unveiled a team of 23 players. Among those selected, we find several stars who recently led Nigeria to the CAN 2023 final in Ivory Coast. Thus, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface appear in this list.

However, other executives are missing. This is the case of captain Ahmed Musa and his vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, who were not selected for the June gathering. George Finidi, who will have his first experience on the bench of the Super Eagles, expressed his confidence in this team and his determination to qualify the Nigerians for the World Cup in America.

“ We have a talented and motivated group. Each selected player has a crucial role to play. We must focus on our goals and give our best for these two important matches “, did he declare.

List of Nigeria's 23 against South Africa and Benin:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Türkiye); Sadiq Ismaël (Remo Stars FC); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphaël Onyedika (Club Bruges, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Türkiye)

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Naples, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor FC, Türkiye); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France).