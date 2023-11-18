World Cup 2026 (Q): the DRC offers itself Mauritania

The DRC beat Mauritania (2-0) on Wednesday evening at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, on the first day of the group stages of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Successful entry for the DRC into the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. The Congolese took their first three points in Group B after their deserved success against Mauritania. Opposed to the Mourabitounes in a match played at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, the Leopards won with a score of 2-0. Dominant and precise in the final gestures, Cédric Bakambu’s teammates put on a show in the Mauritanian camp.

If the first period resulted in a draw of zero goals everywhere, the second act of the meeting was very lively, especially on the Congolese side. Very restless in his lane, Yoane Wissa took advantage of a full-axis pass from Théo Bongonda to open the scoring (65th). And less than ten minutes from the end of the game, Bongonga brought the score to 2-0, after a race of more than 30 meters to dribble past the goalkeeper and finish in the empty goal (81st).

A good outing for the DRC which takes the lead in Pool B, while waiting for the entry of Senegal which will face South Sudan on Saturday. The Mourabitounes, for their part, will try to revive themselves against the South Sudanese next Tuesday.