Madagascar: voting for the presidential election begins calmly

More than 11 million Malagasy voters are called to the polls to elect their next president this Friday, November 17, 2023. Candidate for his own succession, Andry Rajoelina calls on the Malagasy to vote, while a collective of opposition candidates calls by against, the boycott of the presidential election.

The day of the presidential election in Madagascar begins in a serene and orderly atmosphere. Millions of voters go to polling stations to fulfill their civic duty. In Tsimbazaza, in Antananarivo, one of the voting centers, the first voters flocked in from the early hours of the morning.

“I came very early because I don’t want to wait in line”, shares Rajaona, 75, among the first to arrive, according to anadolu. A strong commitment and a feeling of civic responsibility also motivate Noeline, 50, who considers voting to be an inalienable right. Emmanuella, 21, expresses her joy at voting for the first time.

Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) are also present, ensuring the smooth running of the electoral process. Thirteen candidates, validated by the High Constitutional Court, are competing for this election. However, ten candidates grouped together within a collective boycotted the electoral campaign, thus expressing their disagreement with the conduct of the vote. On social networks, their movement “Tsy hifidy aho” (I am not going to vote) appears as a categorical refusal to participate.

Already, two candidates, including outgoing president Andry Rajoelina, have fulfilled their electoral duty. Rajoelina, confident of a victory in the first round, notably faces his rival and former head of state, Marc Ravalomanana.