World Cup 2026 (Q): Guinea avoids the Ugandan trap, the Comoros crush the Central African Republic

The Comoros crushed the Central African Republic (4-2) this Friday in Moroni, on the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In Morocco, Guinea barely got the better of Uganda (2-1).

Entry with fanfare for the Comoros in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Coelacanthes dominated the Central African Republic this Friday for their first match in Group I. Receiving the Fauves in a match played in Maroni, the Comorians won on the score 4-2. Trailing at the start of the match on an own goal from Abdel Hakim Abdellah, the locals equalized through Kassim M’Dahoma.

Before returning from the locker room. Bendjaloud Youssouf, Rafiki Said and Miyziane Maolida will indeed score the second, third and fourth Comorian goals in this game. The reduction of the Central African score on an own goal from Younn Zahary will remain anecdotal. The Comoros therefore won this duel and temporarily took the lead in this group before the entry into the running, in particular of Ghana and Mali.

Guinea is struggling to cope

With a goal from a free kick in the top corner in the 95th minute from its player Seydouba Cissé, Guinea managed to gain the upper hand over Uganda (2-1) for its first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Surprised by the Cranes who equalized at the half-hour mark after the opening score at the start of the match, signed by Aguibou Camara, the Sily National dragged the score into a draw until the last minutes of added time. Before finally snatching the three points thanks to an exploit from their midfielder, who entered the game. Guinea travels next Tuesday, November 21 to challenge Botswana who had been beaten 3-2 by Mozambique at home.

In the other posters of the day, Libya disposed of Eswatini (1-0) in group D. Ahmed Ekrawa scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute. A good result from the Knights of the Mediterranean who temporarily take the lead in this group, notably ahead of Cape Verde and Angola, who drew (0-0) the day before.