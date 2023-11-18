2026 World Cup (Q): Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana…the program for this Friday

The first day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Africa continues this Friday, with several matches on the program. Discover the posters of the day.

Here is the program for this Friday:

1 p.m. GMT:

Eswatini vs Libya

Comoros vs Rep. Central African

Guinea vs Uganda

4 p.m. GMT:

Liberia vs Malawi

Zambia vs Congo

Ghana vs Madagascar

7 p.m. GMT:

Mali vs Chad

Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe

Ivory Coast vs Seychelles

Cameroon vs Mauritius