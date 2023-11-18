2026 World Cup (Q): Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana…the program for this Friday
The first day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Africa continues this Friday, with several matches on the program. Discover the posters of the day.
Here is the program for this Friday:
1 p.m. GMT:
Eswatini vs Libya
Comoros vs Rep. Central African
Guinea vs Uganda
4 p.m. GMT:
Liberia vs Malawi
Zambia vs Congo
Ghana vs Madagascar
7 p.m. GMT:
Mali vs Chad
Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau
Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe
Ivory Coast vs Seychelles
Cameroon vs Mauritius