World Cup 2026 (Q): Equatorial Guinea continues against Liberia

Equatorial Guinea recorded its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after its precious success this Monday against Liberia (1-0). Striker Emiliano Nsue stood out again.

Serious and diligent, Equatorial Guinea dominated Liberia (1-0) this Monday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, as part of the second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Opposed to the very eye-catching Lones Stars , Nzalang Nacional won with a score of 1-0. Striker Emiliano Nsue scored the only goal of the match.

Already the savior of the Equatorial Guineans during the first day against Namibia (1-0), the home scorer has done it again, this time with a sublime achievement at the start of the game (9th). An advantage that the visitors will maintain until the final whistle, helped by Nohan Kenneh, excluded at the end of the first period, thus leaving Namibia numerically inferior.

With its victory, Equatorial Guinea temporarily takes the lead in Group H ahead of Tunisia, which faces Malawi this Tuesday. A meeting that promises to be spectacular between two victorious teams on the previous day.