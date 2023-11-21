Hard blow for Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and André Onana join the infirmary

Gathering with their respective clubs for the November international break, Marcus Rashford and André Onana are injured and will be sidelined for a few days. Bad news for Manchester United who will have to do without their two stars.

Two new clients for the Manchester United infirmary. André Onana and Marcus Rashford will have to miss the Red Devils’ next matches. Both players were injured this week during the November meeting with their respective clubs.

The first, starting with England to face Malta, came out after a clash with his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. The second, aligned with Cameroon to face Mauritius (3-0), also left the field with an injury at the end of the match.

A new blow for coach Erik Ten Hag, already deprived of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Johnny Evans in recent weeks. The Batavian technician will have to juggle again for his team’s next match, against Everton on November 26, on the 13th day of the Premier League.