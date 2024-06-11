World Cup 2026 (Q): Benin takes a bite out of Rwanda and revives

Benin defeated Rwanda (1-0) this Thursday evening on the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A valuable victory for the Cheetahs who are relaunching in Group C.

Great reaction from the Beninese selection. With their backs against the wall after two mixed outings, the Cheetahs recorded their first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men took over Rwanda this Thursday evening, on the third day. Against the Amavubi in a contested match at the Le Felicia stadium in Abidjan, the Beninese won with a score of 1-0. A goal from Dokou Dodo a little after the half hour mark.

With this precious victory, Steve Mounié's teammates move up to second place in Group C with four points, ahead of South Africa and Nigeria who face each other on Friday in the other shock of this group.