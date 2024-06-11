World Cup 2026 (Q): a Beninese referee on the Uganda-Algeria whistle

FIFA has revealed the identity of the referee who will officiate the match between Uganda and Algeria this Monday, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. And the world body has placed its trust in the Beninese whistle, Raphiou Abdul Adissa Ligali.

Several meetings are planned this Monday across Africa. Matches counting for the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After a home defeat against Guinea (2-1) on the previous day, Algeria finds itself under pressure as it prepares to face Uganda in Kampala.

For the Fennecs, victory is imperative in order to maintain their first place in group G and maintain their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

For this match, referee Raphiou Abdul Adissa Ligali will be in charge. The Beninese whistle was chosen to lead this game, decisive for both teams in the race for qualification. A new opportunity for Beninese arbitration to score points on the continental scene.

It now remains to be seen whether Raphiou Abdul Adissa Ligali will be up to the task. As a reminder, the Uganda-Algeria match is scheduled at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, from 5 p.m. (GMT+1).