CDM 2026 (Q): Mali and Madagascar part as good friends

The fourth day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup continued this Tuesday, with several matches across Africa. In Johannesburg, South Africa, Madagascar hosted Mali at Soccer City Stadium. A match which ultimately ended in a goalless draw (0-0).

Building on their victory against the Comoros (2-1) on the third day, the Barea started this meeting with determination. However, the early expulsion of Louis Démoléon in the 16th minute changed the dynamic of the match. Despite this numerical inferiority, the Barea held on against a Mali eager for revenge after their defeat at home against Ghana (2-1).

The Malian attacks were incessant throughout the match, but the Malagasy defense resisted bravely, not conceding a single goal. The final score of 0-0 reflects the tenacity and defensive discipline of Barea.

This result is valuable for Madagascar, which can rejoice at this crucial point. They now occupy second place in Group I with 7 points, while Mali, despite its numerical superiority and its multiple attempts, finds itself in fourth place with 5 points.