World Cup 2026 (Q): bad news for Cédric Bakambu and the DRC

Injured last weekend with Real Bétis in La Liga, Cédric Bakambu will be absent for several months. A hard blow for the Congolese striker, a few weeks before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Just one month before the resumption of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the DRC is facing a major blow with the loss of one of its key players, Cédric Bakambu. Victim of an injury during the Sevillian derby, the Congolese striker from Real Betis will have to undergo an operation this Tuesday.

This injury forces the Congolese international into a prolonged absence from the field, estimated between 4 and 5 months. Bakambu suffers from an anterior rectus tendon injury, a serious injury that requires surgery for recovery.

This is Bakambu's second major injury of the season. Returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he had already been sidelined for a month due to a calf injury.

The move to Real Betis during the winter transfer window of January 2024 did not allow Bakambu to find his full form, despite scoring one goal in five games under his new colors.

This absence is a hard blow for the DRC coach, Sébastien Desabre, who will have to do without his star striker for the next outings of the Léopards du Congo. Bakambu's contribution would have been valuable for World Cup qualifying, and his absence represents an additional challenge for the Congolese national team.