Extradition request for Bozizé: Umaro Sissoco Embalo sets the record straight

Guinea-Bissau will not grant the extradition request for former Central African President François Bozizé. In a new statement, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo made it clear that he “ there is no agreement » between the Central African Republic and Guinea-Bissau in this context.

In exile in Guinea-Bissau, former Central African leader François Bozizé is the target of an international arrest warrant issued by the Special Criminal Court for possible crimes against humanity. The Guinea-Bissau authorities were therefore asked to extradite Bozizé so that he could face Central African justice. Anything that does not meet with the approval of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Faced with the press on Tuesday, the Guinea-Bissau president reiterated that his country will not extradite Bozizé. “ We do not extradite exiles. Besides, there is no agreement between our two countries in this sense.”

“ I received François Bozizé in a purely humanitarian context. And as long as I am the head of this country, he will not be extradited. Unless he wants to leave of his own free will. President Touadéra he himself knows it. I'm sorry to say that's not what he and I said about it. We talked about other things that have nothing to do with the extradition of Bozizé,” said Embalo, recalling that “ for his reception in Guinea-Bissau, we had set conditions: he must refrain from politics. He must also not get involved in actions to destabilize his country.”

For now, the former leader and head of the main rebel coalition in the Central African Republic, François Bozizé, remains silent in the media, complying with mediators' demands, while leading a discreet life in Bissau.