France condemns the bombing of displaced persons camps in the DRC

France strongly condemned the bombing of displaced persons camps near Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on May 3, 2024.

Like several other countries, France did not remain indifferent to the bombing of displaced persons camps near Goma which left at least 9 dead on May 3, in the DRC.

In its statement, France denounced the bombings as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and called for shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this attack. In addition, Paris expressed concern about the escalation of violence against civilians in the North Kivu region and condemned any use of heavy weapons near IDP camps.

France also appealed to Rwanda to withdraw its forces from Congolese territory, while supporting regional efforts aimed at finding a negotiated solution to the crisis in the DRC. This includes in particular the demobilization of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), Rwandan Hutu rebels present in eastern DRC for several decades.

Tensions in the region have increased following the M23 offensive, with clashes between Congolese government forces and rebels. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi also called for France to intervene as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to put pressure on the Rwandan regime.