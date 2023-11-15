World Cup 2026 (Q): a Sudanese whistle at the helm of South Africa vs Benin

CAF has designated the officials who will be in charge of the South Africa vs Benin match this Saturday, counting for the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And the African body has placed its trust in a Sudanese quartet.

In search of its first qualifying ticket for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup, Benin faces South Africa this Saturday. A match counting for the first day of the group stage. Housed in Group C with Nigeria as favorite, the Cheetahs must at least snatch a point from a draw against Bafana Bafana.

For this match, referee ISMAIL Mahmood Ali Mahmood will be in charge. The Sudanese whistle will officiate the game alongside his compatriots MOHAMED ABDALLAH Ibrahim and AHMED Elmoiz Ali Mohamed, respectively first and second assistant. The fourth referee is also Sudanese and his name is ALAMIN MOHAMED Alamin Alhadi. As for the match commissioner, his name is DLAMINI Zide Gilbert and comes from Eswatini.