Neither Senegal nor Algeria, Riyad Mahrez reveals his favorite for CAN 2023

The captain of the Algerian Fennecs, Riyad Mahrez, has revealed his favorite for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast. And the Al Ahli striker bet on the Elephants, hosts of the tournament.

Respectively defending champion and semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, Senegal and Morocco are considered by observers of African football as the favorites for CAN 2023. The two giants have the richest squads on the continent and are logically serious contenders for the coronation.

But for Riyad Mahrez, the winner of this 34th edition will be neither. The captain of the Algerian Fennecs instead sees Ivory Coast, host of the competition, lifting the Grail, the third in its history.

“ The African Cup is special. There is no favorite or maybe Ivory Coast because they are at home. Africa is truly a special continent, with special conditions. The one who is best prepared and with a little luck, succeeds will go to the end.declared the Greens center forward.

After the rout in Cameroon, where the Fennecs were eliminated during the group stage, Mahrez talks about the difficulty of the CAN, which will not be a cakewalk for Algeria.

“At this CAN, there are a lot of strong teams. It’s true that we have experience with Algeria, in 2019, we won, in 2022, we went out in the first round. We know this tournament and its difficulties. It’s up to us to respond from the start during this CAN…“said the former Manchester City player.